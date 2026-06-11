Hezbollah says it shot down Israeli drone over eastern Lebanon

Hezbollah said Thursday that it shot down an Israeli military drone over eastern Lebanon, claiming the aircraft was targeted with a missile in the Bekaa region.

In a statement, the group said its fighters downed a Heron 1 drone belonging to the Israeli army.

According to the statement, the drone was flying over the Nahle area in the eastern Bekaa Valley when it was struck by "a specialized missile."

There was no comment from the Israeli military on Hezbollah's statement.

Earlier Thursday, Hezbollah said in a series of statements that it had targeted Israeli army vehicles and troop concentrations in the southern Lebanese towns of Tayr Harfa, Deir Siriane, and Odaisseh with drones and missiles in response to Israeli ceasefire violations and ongoing assaults.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17, Israel has continued its aggression in Lebanon since March 2, killing 3,711 people and wounding 11,483 others as of Wednesday, while displacing more than one million people, according to official figures.