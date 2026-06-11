3 injured in incidents linked to US strikes on Iran’s Tehran province

Three people were injured in incidents linked to US strikes on Iran's Tehran province, the head of Tehran Emergency Medical Services said on Thursday.

Mohammad Esmaeil Tavakoli, head of Tehran Province Emergency Services, said three people were wounded in incidents related to what he described as US attacks in the province.

According to Iran's Fars News Agency, emergency teams were dispatched to the affected areas and they provided the necessary medical assistance to the injured.

It said the US carried out strikes on several locations across Iran.

Damage was reported in a number of areas following the attacks, while emergency and public service agencies were placed on high alert, according to the report.





