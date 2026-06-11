2 Gazans killed, 4 injured in Israeli attacks amid ceasefire violations

Two Palestinians were killed, and four others wounded in separate Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, marking a new violation of a ceasefire deal in place since last October, a medical source said.

The source said a 40-year-old man was killed and another injured in a drone strike in the New Camp area, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

In Gaza City, a Palestinian was killed when an Israeli drone fired a missile into the roof of his house in the Al-Maghrabi area in the city center, the source added.

A woman was also seriously injured by Israeli gunfire in the Atatra area, west of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

Two more Palestinians sustained moderate injuries when an Israeli drone exploded near civilians in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, the source said.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 981 people have been killed and 3,111 injured by Israeli army fire since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, about 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 173,000 others wounded, while widespread destruction has affected 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure.