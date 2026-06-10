Iran says US military 'deliberately' struck vital civilian water infrastructure in south

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei accused the US on Wednesday of "deliberately" targeting civilian water infrastructure in southern Iran, saying the attack deprived thousands of residents of access to drinking water.

In a post on the US social media company X, Baqaei said US forces struck water facilities in Sirik in Hormozgan province.

"Water is the pulse of life -- and the U.S. is deliberately targeting the lifeblood of the Iranian people," he wrote.

According to Baqaei, the attack destroyed two water reservoirs with a combined capacity of 2,500 cubic meters.

He said the facilities supplied drinking water to more than 20,000 residents across 10 villages in the area.

"This is not collateral damage -- it is a calculated war crime and a flagrant violation of human rights and international humanitarian law," Baqaei said.

He called for the US to be held accountable "for systematic brutal attacks on civilian life-sustaining infrastructure."

The US struck several targets in southern Iran on Wednesday following the downing of a US Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz, promoting retaliatory strikes from Tehran across the region, including in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.

The latest escalation followed months of regional tensions that began on Feb. 28, after Israeli and US strikes on Iran triggered a cycle of military confrontations, retaliatory attacks and diplomatic disputes.

Iran and Israel also exchanged strikes in recent days before pulling back, highlighting the fragility of a ceasefire and ongoing efforts by regional and international mediators to revive diplomacy and prevent a broader conflict.