Iran says repeated US ceasefire violations harming diplomatic process

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Wednesday that repeated US ceasefire violations, contradictory messages, and shifting demands are undermining diplomatic efforts.

"Diplomatic processes do not take place in a vacuum," Baghaei told reporters.

"To advance any negotiation or diplomatic process, a minimum level of conducive conditions is required to allow diplomacy to move forward," he said.

Baghaei said the US was damaging the diplomatic track through what he described as contradictory messages, frequent changes in positions and demands, and repeated violations of the ceasefire.

"Unfortunately, the United States, through the contradictory messages it sends, the repeated changes in its positions and demands, and, worst of all, repeated violations of the ceasefire, is harming the diplomatic process," he said.

He also accused Israel of undermining diplomacy through what he described as repeated ceasefire violations in Lebanon.

"Any diplomatic process is harmed by the use of force and unlawful actions," Baghaei added.

The spokesperson said Tehran would review the conditions surrounding future negotiations in light of developments overnight, but did not elaborate further.