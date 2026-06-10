Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of fresh airstrikes killing 13 civilians

Afghanistan on Wednesday accused Pakistan of carrying out fresh airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan that allegedly killed 13 civilians, including 11 children, amid renewed tensions between the neighboring countries.

In a statement on US social media platform X, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that Pakistani military aircraft violated Afghanistan's airspace overnight and bombed civilian homes in the eastern provinces of Kunar, Khost and Paktika.

According to Mujahid, the strikes killed 11 children, one woman and one elderly man, while 14 other women and children were injured.

"We strongly condemn this humanitarian crime and act of aggression," Mujahid said in the statement.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan regarding the Afghan government's allegations.

The latest claims come as relations between Kabul and Islamabad remain strained over security concerns along their shared border.

Tensions escalated in February when Pakistan said it had targeted locations in eastern Afghanistan that it described as hideouts of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a consortium of several militant groups, responsible for a series of attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused Afghan authorities of allowing TTP militants to operate from Afghan territory and launch attacks across the border, allegations that Kabul has consistently denied.

The two countries experienced some of their deadliest border clashes in March, with fighting reportedly leaving hundreds of civilians, security personnel and militants killed on both sides of the border.

The violence subsided after Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on March 18, the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, following diplomatic efforts by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Subsequently, officials from both countries held week-long talks in the Chinese city of Urumqi under Beijing's mediation. China said the two sides had agreed to discuss a comprehensive plan aimed at addressing the issues affecting bilateral relations and improving border stability.



