Syria says 235 terrorists detained, 7 ISIS operations foiled in 3 months

Syrian security forces have detained 235 terrorists and foiled seven ISIS/Daesh operations in three months, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

Figures released by the ministry showed that 80 "terrorists" were detained in March, 99 in April and 56 in May.

Security forces also foiled seven attacks and dismantled seven cells in Hama and Homs in central Syria, Deir ez-Zor in the east, Aleppo in the north and the capital Damascus, the ministry added.

Authorities also seized 22 explosive devices, 25 weapons, six vehicles and 67 electronic devices during the operations, according to the ministry.

Those detained included 198 Syrians and 37 foreigners, the ministry said.

Damascus joined the US-led coalition against ISIS in November 2025. The coalition was formed in 2014 and has carried out military operations against the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq with the participation of several countries.