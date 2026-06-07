Palestinian factions, mediators resume Cairo talks on next phase of Gaza ceasefire

A Palestinian woman stands amid debris at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on June 7, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Palestinian factions and mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye resumed talks in Cairo on Sunday for a second day of consultations aimed at advancing the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement amid continued Israeli violations, according to media reports.

Citing unnamed sources, Egypt's Cairo News TV reported that representatives of Palestinian factions and mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye "began a new round of meetings in Cairo aimed at discussing ways to implement the second phase of the Sharm El-Sheikh agreement."

The meeting includes representatives from all Palestinian factions, the sources said, without identifying the participants.

The sources added that Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye are making intensive efforts to break the deadlock in implementing the provisions of the Sharm El-Sheikh agreement.

On Saturday, Hamas said talks had begun in Cairo between mediators and Palestinian factions to discuss completing the first phase of the agreement to end the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and advancing to the second phase.

In September, US President Donald Trump announced a 20-point plan outlining a ceasefire framework that includes the release of Israeli captives, Israel's withdrawal from Gaza, the formation of a technocratic administration, and the deployment of an international stabilization force, along with a call for Hamas to disarm.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement included a truce and prisoner exchange between Israel and Palestinian factions. However, Palestinian sources say Israel has continued to violate the agreement on a near-daily basis.

Under the second phase, Israel is expected to carry out further withdrawals from the territory, while an international stabilization force would assume security responsibilities, including facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials.

Israel's genocide in Gaza since October 2023 has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed at least 961 Palestinians and injured over 3,000 others in near-daily attacks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

















