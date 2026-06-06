Lebanese army officer, soldiers killed in Israeli strike amid ceasefire tensions

Several Lebanese soldiers, including an officer, were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a military vehicle in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army said on Saturday.

The strike occurred on the Khardali-Nabatieh road, the army said through US social media company X, without specifying the exact number of soldiers killed in the strike.

"A Lebanese Army officer holding the rank of brigadier general and his driver were killed in an airstrike that targeted his four-wheel-drive vehicle on the Khardali-Jarmaq (a municipality in Nabatieh) road," Lebanon's state-run National News Agency also reported.

The Israeli army continues its attacks in Lebanon despite a fragile ceasefire in place and amid continued diplomatic efforts to preserve it and prevent its collapse.

More than 3,550 people have been killed and over 10,800 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2, according to Lebanese officials.



