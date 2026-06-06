Pro-Palestinian activists disrupt German Armed Forces Day events in Munich, Unna

Pro-Palestinian activists on Saturday disrupted German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) Day events in the cities of Munich and Unna, staging protests against Germany's military support for Israel and arms exports.

"Supporters of 'Peacefully against Genocide' staged peaceful protests today in Unna and Munich on German Armed Forces Day," organizers said in a statement sent to Anadolu.

They said military equipment displayed during the events was primarily manufactured by Rheinmetall, a German defense company that supplies weapons and ammunition to Israel and "plans to open a new factory RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF BERLIN in July."

Video footage shared on social media showed activists climbing onto a tank and unfurling a banner reading "Genocide with German weapons."

One activist, identified as Hannes, said the demonstrations were intended to draw attention to the use of German-made weapons in conflicts abroad.

"Here on Bundeswehr Day, equipment and weapons are put on display. The Bundeswehr is celebrated; killing machines are glorified. And all this while the weapons on display here are exported to kill," Hannes said.

"By supplying weapons to the Israeli state, the German federal government and arms industry are complicit in every crime Israel commits," he added.





