Iraqi football player questioned for 7 hours after arriving in US: Reports

Iraqi football player Aymen Hussein was questioned for seven hours after arriving in the US city of Chicago ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Iraqi media reported Saturday.

According to the reports, the incident occurred when the Iraqi national team arrived at Chicago's airport.

While the rest of the squad was cleared to leave, striker Aymen Hussein was reportedly held for additional verification and security screening.

Members of the Iraqi delegation worked with airport authorities to resolve the matter, but the team ultimately returned to its base without its leading forward.

Following seven hours of questioning and administrative procedures, Hussein was released and rejoined his teammates, the reports said.

Iraq is set to play its final pre-World Cup friendly against Venezuela on June 9 before beginning its campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.





