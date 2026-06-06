Iran condemns US strikes on coastal facilities, calls them ceasefire violation

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned US strikes on radar and coastal surveillance facilities in the southern Sirik region and on Qeshm Island, describing them as a clear violation of the April 8 ceasefire agreement and an act of aggression against the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the ministry said the facilities targeted in the early hours of Saturday were responsible for protecting Iran's borders and ensuring the security of international shipping routes.

It said the attacks formed part of Washington's continued hostile and provocative actions against Iran and reflected what it described as a disregard for the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

The ministry said Iran's armed forces responded to the strikes within the framework of the country's right to self-defense and thwarted the objectives of the attack.

The statement said repeated US violations of the ceasefire demonstrated Washington's lack of commitment to reducing tensions and restoring stability, warning that the US would bear responsibility for the consequences of its actions and any further escalation.

Reaffirming Iran's right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, the ministry said Tehran would use all available means to defend its sovereignty, security, and national interests.

The ministry also called on regional countries to adhere to the principle of good neighborliness and refrain from allowing their territories or facilities to be used to plan or carry out hostile actions against Iran.

It further urged the UN secretary-general, the UN Security Council, and other international bodies to respond to what it described as continued ceasefire violations and unlawful US actions, and to prevent further threats to regional and international peace and security.

Earlier Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it struck coastal surveillance radar sites in Sirik and on Qeshm Island following attacks targeting the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf countries.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later announced that US military bases in the region had been targeted with missiles in response to the strikes.





