Hamas says talks to begin Sunday on completing 1st phase of Gaza ceasefire

Hamas on Saturday said that talks with Palestinian factions and mediators will begin Sunday to discuss completing the implementation of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and advancing negotiations on its second phase.

In a video statement, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the meetings would focus on ensuring the full implementation of the first phase of the agreement, including ending what he described as Israeli violations, reopening border crossings and allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

He said the discussions would also address issues related to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, including proposals concerning the deployment of international forces in Gaza and the disarmament of Palestinian factions.

Qassem said Hamas had approached the negotiations with a sense of national responsibility, placing the higher interests of the Palestinian people at the center of its political efforts.

He added that the movement was working to prevent a return to war in Gaza and to protect Palestinians in the enclave.

A senior Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo on Friday for talks with Egyptian officials on completing the implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement and establishing mechanisms for moving into the second phase.

According to Hamas, the delegation is headed by Khalil al-Hayya, the movement's leader in Gaza and chief negotiator.

Donald Trump announced a 20-point plan in September outlining a ceasefire framework that includes the release of Israeli captives, Israel's withdrawal from Gaza, the formation of a technocratic administration and the deployment of an international stabilization force, alongside a call for Hamas to disarm.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement included a truce and prisoner exchange between Israel and Palestinian factions. However, Palestinian sources say Israel has continued to violate the agreement on a near-daily basis.

Under the second phase, Israel is expected to carry out further withdrawals from the territory, while an international stabilization force would assume security responsibilities, including facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials.

Israel's genocide in Gaza since October 2023 has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed at least 947 Palestinians and injured 2,935 others in near-daily attacks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.



