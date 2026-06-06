Bahrain condemns new Iranian attacks

Bahrain on Saturday condemned new Iranian attacks against the island monarchy and Kuwait, calling them a "blatant" violation of the sovereignty of the two Gulf countries.



The Bahraini Foreign Ministry called on Iran to stop such "unjustified" attacks and opt for peace.



"The kingdom of Bahrain adheres to the option of peace and stability for the region. Its patience does not mean leniency, and defending its sovereignty, security, stability, and protecting its people is a red line on which it will not compromise," the ministry added, according to the official Bahraini news agency BNA.



Earlier on Saturday, the Bahraini Interior Ministry said sirens were activated in the country, home to the US 5th Fleet, and urged people to head to the nearest safe place.



The Kuwaiti army meanwhile said its air defences intercepted "hostile" missile and drone attacks.



The Kuwaiti civil aviation says air traffic has resumed after a temporary closure of the country's airspace due to Iranian attacks, the official Kuwaiti news agency Kuna reported.



The US military said it intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by Iran at Kuwait and Bahrain, two Gulf states allied with Washington. A seventh missile missed its target, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X.



The US military earlier said it had shot down four Iranian drones launched towards the Strait of Hormuz before striking coastal surveillance radar sites on Iran's Qeshm Island and in Goruk.



Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the elite force of the Islamic Republic, said it had attacked enemy bases in the region in response to the US strikes.



Since the United States and Israel unleashed a bombing campaign on Iran in late February, Iran has repeatedly attacked Kuwait and Bahrain and other Gulf states that host US military facilities.



