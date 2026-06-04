UN peacekeeper killed, 2 others wounded in shelling in southern Lebanon

A peacekeeper serving with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was killed and two others were wounded after mortar shells struck their position in southern Lebanon, the mission said Thursday.

In a statement, UNIFIL said the peacekeeper sustained critical injuries "when mortar shells struck his position near Marjayoun, southeastern Lebanon" late Wednesday night.

The injured peacekeeper was evacuated by air to a hospital in Beirut, where he later died from his wounds.

The mission said two other peacekeepers were also injured in the incident and are receiving treatment at a medical facility inside a UNIFIL base.

The peacekeeping force said it has launched an investigation "to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to this tragic incident."

"UNIFIL has detected an increasingly high number of trajectories and impacts in South Lebanon. The violence must end," the mission said.





