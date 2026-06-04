Palestinian church committee condemns Israeli violations against Christian holy sites in Lebanon

The Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine on Wednesday condemned Israeli violations against Christian holy sites in southern Lebanon, saying they constitute a clear violation of freedom of worship.

It said the violations reflect the same practices carried out against Muslim and Christian holy sites in Palestine through repeated attacks on places of worship, clergy members and holy sites.

The committee said targeting places of worship and religious symbols represents "an assault on shared human heritage and spiritual values," warning that continued attacks on holy sites risk fueling tensions and undermining efforts aimed at promoting dialogue and mutual respect among peoples and religions.

It also urged the international community and human rights organizations to act to stop repeated violations against religious sites and ensure accountability.

The statement came amid growing criticism over repeated incidents involving Israeli soldiers and Christian religious symbols in southern Lebanon, including footage circulated online last month showing a soldier placing a cigarette in the mouth of a statue of the Virgin Mary.

In April, footage also circulated showing an Israeli soldier destroying a statue of Jesus Christ in the town of Debel in southern Lebanon using a pickaxe, sparking widespread religious and political condemnation.

Reports have also documented damage to several churches during Israeli military operations in Lebanon, in addition to the killing of Father Pierre al-Rahi, a priest at Mar Georgios Church.

Israeli violations against Christian sites have also been documented in occupied East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in recent years.

























