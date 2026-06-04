Israeli strikes on residential buildings kill 9 Palestinians in Gaza City

Nine Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded, including women and children, in simultaneous Israeli airstrikes early Thursday targeting four residential apartments across Gaza City, according to medical sources.

The latest strikes come as Israel continues to violate the ceasefire agreement in force in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 10, 2025.

Nine bodies and dozens of wounded were received at Al-Shifa Hospital, an Anadolu correspondent at the scene reported citing medical sources.

Some of the bodies arrived dismembered, while others were severely burned, the sources added.

Israel's two-year genocide in Gaza since October 2023 has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed 936 Palestinians and injured 2,903 in near-daily attacks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.