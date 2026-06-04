Israeli police begin recruiting far-right officers for Al-Aqsa Mosque compound: Report

Israeli police have launched a plan to recruit religious Jews and far-right activists to serve at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to assert Israeli control over the site, according to a report published by the Israeli daily Haaretz.

The newspaper reported on Wednesday that Israeli police are recruiting religious Jews to work at the compound and are cooperating with far-right activists who encourage Jewish visits to the site in an effort to enlist officers from among their ranks.

According to the report, Daniel Lerach, deputy commander of the police unit responsible for the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, circulated recruitment calls on social media and WhatsApp groups, including forums linked to far-right organizations and Israeli occupiers in the occupied West Bank.

"The number of Jewish visitors to the compound has increased significantly and the Israel Police has added an extra hour to visiting times," the newspaper reported.

Citing police sources, the newspaper reported that district commanders maintain regular contact with far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and his wife, Ayala.

The report described the targeted recruitment of religious Jews and activists involved in visits to the compound as "another step in the policy changes taking place there."

'DANGEROUS DEVELOPMENT'



The Jerusalem Governorate, affiliated with the Palestinian Authority, condemned the move, calling it a "dangerous development" that reflects Israeli plans to advance efforts to alter the identity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement on Thursday, the governorate said the issue is not the recruitment campaign itself, but what it reveals about efforts to "shift effective authority over Al-Aqsa from the Islamic Waqf to Israeli police and other state bodies."

It stressed that the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Department, affiliated with Jordan's Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites, remains the "sole body" authorized to administer and supervise the mosque under existing arrangements.

The governorate accused Israeli authorities of systematically undermining the Waqf's role and seeking greater control over access to the compound, its staff and its day-to-day affairs.

Since 2003, Israeli police have unilaterally allowed the occupiers to enter the mosque daily during two periods—morning and afternoon prayers—except on Fridays and Saturdays.

Palestinians say Israel is intensifying efforts to Judaize East Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa Mosque, and erase its Arab and Islamic identity.

The Palestinians regard East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, based on international resolutions that do not recognize Israel's occupation of the city in 1967 or its annexation in 1980.

















