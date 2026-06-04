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Israel defence minister says military to strike Beirut if Hezbollah attacks

Israel's defense minister stated that a ceasefire with Lebanon grants the military "freedom" to strike Beirut if Hezbollah attacks Israeli communities, while operations in southern Lebanon will continue.

AFP MIDDLE EAST
Published June 04,2026
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ISRAEL DEFENCE MINISTER SAYS MILITARY TO STRIKE BEIRUT IF HEZBOLLAH ATTACKS

Israel's defence minister said Thursday that a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon grants the military the "freedom" to strike Beirut if Hezbollah attacks Israeli communities, adding that operations in southern Lebanon would continue.

"The IDF will, at this stage, continue its fire and ground operations, remain in the security zone in Lebanon up to the Yellow Line -- including in the Beaufort area -- and without the return of the population, while continuing to dismantle terrorist infrastructure on the ground," Israel Katz said in a statement, as he hailed the ceasefire deal reached on Wednesday.

He said Israeli forces retained the "freedom of action, with American backing, to strike in Beirut in response to fire on Israeli communities and territory".