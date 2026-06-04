3 family members injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon despite renewed ceasefire

Three members of the same family were injured Thursday in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon despite a renewed ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, according to Lebanese media.

The state news agency NNA said a civilian vehicle was struck on the Zefta-Nmeiriyeh road in the Marjayoun district, wounding a father, mother and their daughter from Jdeidet Marjayoun.

The injured were transferred to Al-Rai Hospital in Sidon for medical attention.

In a separate attack, an Israeli drone hit a vehicle on the Zefta-Kfarroumane road in Nabatieh, causing injuries, according to NNA.

The strikes came one day after Lebanon and Israel agreed to renew their fragile ceasefire and establish "pilot zones" placing the Lebanese army in exclusive territorial control, with all non-state actors excluded.

The agreement was announced in a joint statement released following a fourth round of US-mediated talks held at the State Department on Wednesday.

The US-sponsored talks followed weeks of near-daily Israeli strikes on Lebanon that have killed nearly 3,500 people since March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended until early July.