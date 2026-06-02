Israeli warplanes launch fresh strikes across southern Lebanon despite Trump’s ceasefire efforts

People gather at the site of an Israeli strike that hit near a hospital in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on June 1, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Monday evening, despite US President Donald Trump's talks of ceasefire arrangements between Tel Aviv and Hezbollah.

Lebanon's state news agency NNA said Israeli fighter jets struck the town of Bazouriyeh in the Tyre district.

Israeli warplanes also carried out two additional strikes on the towns of Siddiqine and Yater in Tyre and Bint Jbeil.

More strikes targeted the town of Mansouri, and Bayt al-Sayyad south of Tyre, NNA said.

No immediate information was available on casualties from the attacks.

Earlier, Trump said that Israel and Hezbollah had reached an understanding to cease attacks against each other.