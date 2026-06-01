Massive displacement unfolds in Lebanese capital after Israeli attack threat

A massive wave of displacement unfolded in Beirut's southern suburbs on Monday following Israeli threats to bomb the Lebanese capital despite an ongoing ceasefire.

Roads and entrances to the southern suburbs experienced severe traffic congestion, with residents stuck for hours before heading toward central Beirut, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Many residents evacuated their homes after Israeli media reported that the army intended to issue evacuation warnings for areas expected to be targeted by attacks.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese University postponed exams in its faculties and institutes at the Rafic Hariri University Campus in Hadath in Beirut and the southern city of Sidon until next week, citing the current security situation.

The university added in a statement that exams would continue as scheduled in its other branches.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the army to carry out airstrikes in Beirut in renewed escalation despite the US-mediated ceasefire in place since April 17.

The order comes on the eve of a new round of negotiations between Beirut and Tel Aviv in Washington under US mediation.