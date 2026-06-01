Kremlin says France’s interception of tanker from Russia in Atlantic Ocean ‘illegal’

The Kremlin on Monday said France's interception of a tanker under international sanctions traveling from Russia in the Atlantic Ocean is "illegal."

"We consider such actions illegal and bordering on international piracy," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists at a press briefing in Moscow.

Peskov denied claims that the detention of ships sailing from Russia complies with international law.

Russia, he added, is taking a number of measures to ensure the safety of its cargo and will continue to take these measures, "taking into account the negative experience it has had."

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron said his country's navy intercepted a sanctioned tanker traveling from Russia, describing the move as part of efforts to enforce sanctions and uphold maritime law.





