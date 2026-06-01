Ceasefire with US covers Lebanon: Iran

Iran said Monday that a ceasefire with the US covers "all fronts, including Lebanon," holding the US and Israel responsible for "the consequences of any violation."

"For immediate attention: The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on the US social media company X.

"The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation," he warned.

His remarks came after Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei warned early Monday that Tehran will not hesitate to help Lebanon resist Israel's "illegal aggression" on the country.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the army on Monday to carry out airstrikes in Beirut in renewed escalation despite a US-mediated ceasefire in place since April 17.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement.





