Iran seeks Pakistan’s help to ease tensions amid Israeli ceasefire violations in Lebanon

Iran has asked Pakistan to continue playing a diplomatic role in helping reduce regional tensions and support efforts to maintain the ceasefire in Lebanon, according to a statement issued from Islamabad following talks between the two countries' top diplomats.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed serious concern over recent developments, including Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon and reported Israeli plans for possible attacks in parts of Beirut. Araghchi praised Pakistan's constructive role in regional diplomacy and requested Islamabad to continue using its good offices to facilitate de-escalation.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar conveyed concern over the situation and stressed the importance of sustaining the ceasefire to prevent a breakdown of existing understandings. Both sides agreed to remain in close contact.

The diplomatic outreach came as US President Donald Trump said Iran was seeking an agreement with Washington and voiced confidence that ongoing negotiations could yield a positive outcome. However, Iran has reportedly suspended indirect exchanges and text-sharing with the United States through mediators in protest over continued Israeli military actions in Lebanon.

According to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, Tehran has halted talks through intermediaries until its demands regarding Gaza and Lebanon are addressed, including an end to Israeli military operations and a withdrawal from occupied areas in Lebanon. Iranian officials have warned that continued hostilities risk further escalation across the region.