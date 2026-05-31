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News Middle East Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon kills 9 Syrian refugees from same family

Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon kills 9 Syrian refugees from same family

An Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon killed nine Syrian refugees, including six children, from the same family in a residential house in Adloun. This attack comes despite a recently extended ceasefire.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published May 31,2026
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ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE IN SOUTHERN LEBANON KILLS 9 SYRIAN REFUGEES FROM SAME FAMILY

Nine Syrian refugees from the same family, including six children, were killed Saturday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential house in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese authorities.

Lebanese state news agency NNA reported that Israeli warplanes struck a house inhabited by civilians in the town of Adloun, near the southern city of Sidon (Saida).

The Lebanese Health Ministry said the bodies that were recovered from the rubble belonged to the same family,

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect April 17, which was extended for 45 days beginning May 17 following indirect talks mediated by the US.