Hundreds arrested as PSG Champions League title celebrations turn violent in France

French authorities detained hundreds of fans during celebrations Saturday following Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League title victory, with incidents reported in Paris and other cities across the country, according to French officials and media reports.

PSG supporters gathered in large numbers after the club defeated Arsenal in the final in Budapest. Celebrations took place in Paris and other parts of France, the Le Monde newspaper reported.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said 426 people had been arrested nationwide by early Sunday, including 238 in Paris. He said seven police officers were injured, one of them seriously in the city of Agen.

Incidents were reported in approximately 15 cities, including Rennes, Clermont-Ferrand, Grenoble and Toulouse, according to authorities. Disturbances included damage to businesses, vehicles, and public property.

In Paris, thousands of supporters gathered on the Champs-Elysees and in other parts of the capital to celebrate. Police carried out arrests and seized fireworks and pyrotechnic devices, said officials.

Le Monde reported that police also responded to incidents in Toulouse, where groups damaged storefronts and other property. Officers later used tear gas to disperse crowds and made arrests.

Authorities said a victory parade for PSG is expected Sunday in Paris, with tens of thousands anticipated to attend. President Emmanuel Macron is also scheduled to receive the team at the Elysee Palace.

PSG retained the Champions League title on Saturday after defeating Arsenal 4-3 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in the final at Budapest's Puskas Arena.



