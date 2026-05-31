Iran denies reports about president’s resignation

A senior Iranian official denied Sunday reports claiming that President Masoud Pezeshkian had resigned.

In a post on the US social media company X, Presidential Office Deputy Head of Communications Mehdi Tabatabaei dismissed the reports about Pezeshkian's resignation as "false," calling them a continuation of "media games" of certain foreign outlets.

"Pezeshkian would not back down from serving the Iranian people," he said, stressing that Iran "would not retreat from the path of unity and solidarity."

Tabatabaei added that those seeking to undermine Iran's national unity would once again "take that wish to the grave," rejecting speculation about divisions within the country.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in late February. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf while closing the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement.

Iran and the US have since continued exchanging proposals and counterproposals in an effort to resume direct talks and end the war.