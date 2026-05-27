Iran announces reopening of Tabriz airport

Tabriz International Airport in northwestern Iran is set to reopen on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the country's Civil Aviation Organization announced.

"Tabriz Airport, which was attacked during the recent war, has now been restored to activity by Iranian specialists and will reopen on Wednesday," Iran's public broadcaster IRIB cited the official as saying.

The airport will join other terminals that have resumed operations following disruptions caused by the war with the US and Israel.

Earlier this week, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, also citing the organization, reported that the number of reopened airports had reached 20.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation and was later extended by US President Donald Trump indefinitely.