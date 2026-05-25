Woman, child killed, several injured in Israeli strike on displaced Palestinians camp in Gaza

A Palestinian woman and a child were killed, and at least 22 more people were injured on Monday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a camp for displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in force since Oct. 2025.

Medical sources told Anadolu that a 31-year-old woman and a six-year-old girl were killed when Israeli warplanes struck the Ghaith camp sheltering displaced Palestinians in Al-Mawasi.

According to sources, 20 people were injured during the strike, the majority of whom were women and children.

Local sources and eyewitnesses said the Israeli bombardment targeted several tents inside the densely populated displacement camp, causing multiple casualties with varying injuries.

In central Gaza, two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Maghazi refugee camp before dawn, according to local sources.

According to figures released by Gaza's Health Ministry, continued violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 904 Palestinians and injured 2,713 others since the truce took effect.

The agreement was meant to halt Israel's two-year war that killed more than 72,000 people, most of them women and children, and injured over 172,000 since October 2023 and caused massive destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure.





















