Iran central bank chief visits Qatar following talks on frozen funds

Governor of the Iranian Central Bank Abdolnaser Hemmati traveled to Qatar, Iranian media reported Monday, as mediation efforts continue between

Iran and the US to end their conflict.The visit follows a trip by a Qatari delegation to Tehran a few days ago to discuss Iran's frozen assets, the Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said, citing unspecified sources.

Iran has been seeking the release of its frozen assets held abroad, including those in Qatar, as part of the Pakistan-mediated negotiations with the US.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation and was later extended by US President Donald Trump indefinitely.

On Saturday, Trump said an agreement with Iran to end the conflict had been "largely negotiated" and was awaiting finalization.





