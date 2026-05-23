New Israeli strikes cause extensive damage to hospital in southern Lebanon

A new wave of Israeli strikes early Saturday damaged a hospital in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, state news agency NNA reported.

The raid caused extensive damage to Hiram Hospital, including operating rooms, nurses' quarters, patient rooms, clinics, electrical networks, and windows.

Another building in the city was destroyed and leveled to the ground.

Israeli warplanes also damaged a large number of adjacent houses and infrastructure, including water and electricity networks and internal roads in the neighborhoods.

Ambulances and civil defense teams rushed to the site to assess the damage.

Israeli forces also launched an airstrike on the town of Yohmor al-Shaqif.

More than 3,000 have been killed, and 1.6 million displaced in the latest Israeli assaults in Lebanon that started on March 2, soon after Hezbollah's retaliation to the Iran war, according to Lebanese officials.

Israeli attacks continue despite a US-mediated ceasefire that remains in effect till early July.



