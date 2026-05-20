UAE urges Iraq to prevent ‘hostile acts’ from its territory ‘without condition’

The United Arab Emirates urged the Iraqi government on Wednesday to prevent "all hostile acts" originating from its territory "urgently and without condition" following this weekend's drone attack targeting the Barakah nuclear power plant.

In the statement, the Foreign Ministry expressed its "strong condemnation and absolute rejection" of what it called "criminal terrorist attacks launched from Iraqi territory" against vital civilian facilities in Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The ministry said these attacks represented "a blatant violation" of the UAE's sovereignty and airspace, as well as a breach of international law and the UN Charter.

It called for an "immediate and responsible" action to address such threats "in line with international and regional obligations."

The ministry further stressed the importance of Iraq's role in strengthening regional security and stability while preserving its sovereignty and position as an active and responsible regional partner.

There was no immediate comment from the Iraqi government on the UAE statement.

On Sunday, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said local authorities had dealt with a fire that broke out in an electricity generator outside the internal perimeter of the Barakah nuclear power plant in the Al Dhafra region.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi government issued a statement condemning drone attacks targeting the "brotherly" country UAE.

Regional tensions have remained high since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.



