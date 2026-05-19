Syrian soldier killed, others injured in car bombing in Damascus

A Syrian soldier was killed and several others were injured Tuesday in an explosion near a Defense Ministry building in Damascus, according to the SANA news agency.

An army unit discovered an explosive device prepared for detonation near one of the ministry's buildings in the Bab Sharqi area of Damascus, the media and communications department at the Syrian Defense Ministry told SANA.

Forces immediately moved to deal with and dismantle the device before a car bomb exploded in the same area, killing one soldier and wounding several others, the source added.

Najib al-Naasan, director of ambulance and emergency services in Damascus, told Alikhbariah TV that the explosion resulted in one death and 12 injuries.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident came as Syria's new administration works to tighten security across the country following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024 after 24 years in power.

Assad fled to Russia, marking the end of the Baath Party's rule since 1963. A transitional administration headed by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa took office in January 2025.