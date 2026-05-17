Israel cannot destroy Hezbollah's weapons even if it occupies the entire southern Lebanon in the absence of a "political breakthrough," an Israeli security source said Sunday.

"Even if we occupy all of southern Lebanon, as some suggest, these measures will not be able to destroy…Hezbollah's arsenal," Israel's public broadcaster KAN quoted the source as saying.

The statement came amidst continued exchanges of fire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

The Israeli security establishment believes that "Hezbollah can be further weakened through targeted assassinations, infrastructure strikes, and additional operational measures, but it acknowledges that there is no radical solution on the horizon that will eliminate the threat," the source said.

The Israeli army is employing measures at a cost of about $171,500 to mitigate Hezbollah-launched drone striks, but the security establishment maintains that this is "not a solution," the source added.

"Military action alone is insufficient; therefore, a political breakthrough is needed, alongside maintaining long-term military deterrence, in an attempt to change the reality on the ground," it said.

Lebanon and Israel held a third round of direct negotiations in Washington this week, following two previous rounds held on April 14 and 23, as a prelude to peace negotiations.

The Lebanese government is pursuing a plan to ensure that all weapons, including those held by Hezbollah, are placed under exclusive state control, while the group insists on retaining its arms.

Since March 2, Israel has been waging a large-scale offensive against Lebanon, killing over 2,969 people and injuring injuries 9,112 others, as well as displacing more than 1.6 million people, according to the Lebanese official figures.























