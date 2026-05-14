Israeli occupiers spit on Christian clergyman in occupied East Jerusalem, video shows

A Christian clergyman came under new attack from Israeli occupiers, who spit on him in front of police in occupied East Jerusalem, a video showed on Thursday.

The footage posted by Israel's public broadcaster KAN on the US social media company X showed a group of right-wing occupiers spitting on and hurling insults in Hebrew at the Christian clergyman in Jerusalem's Old City. Israeli policemen stood by without taking any action to stop them.

KAN also reported several other attacks targeting residents in the city on Thursday.

The attacks came shortly before a planned flag march by Israeli occupiers across East Jerusalem to mark the city's occupation in 1967.

This march is often accompanied by attacks on Palestinian property and chants of "Death to Arabs."

East Jerusalem has witnessed several attacks targeting Christian clergy and holy sites by Israeli occupiers in recent months.

The Jerusalem Patriarchates have repeatedly warned of "systematic attacks" against Christians in the occupied city.

Palestinians say Israel has intensified efforts for decades to Judaize East Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa Mosque, and erase the city's Arab and Islamic identity.

Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, citing international resolutions that do not recognize Israel's occupation of the city in 1967 or its annexation in 1980.



















