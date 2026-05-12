Israeli army raids West Bank’s Ramallah, renews closure of Al Jazeera office

Israeli forces raided the city of Ramallah in the central West Bank early Tuesday and stormed the office of Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV.

An Israeli army force entered central Ramallah and raided Al Jazeera's office in Manara Square, witnesses told Anadolu.

Israeli forces posted an order renewing the office's closure and fired tear gas and stun grenades around the square, the witnesses added.

They also tightened military measures at Ramallah's northern entrances and closed main roads for several hours, causing traffic congestion and disrupting Palestinian movement, according to witnesses.

On May 5, 2024, the Israeli government approved a decision to close Al Jazeera's offices for 45 days based on a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi.

The order was later extended several times.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed a surge in Israeli military raids and occupier attacks since October 2023, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,154 Palestinians, the injury of around 11,750 others and the arrest of nearly 22,000 people, according to official Palestinian data.