Turkish foreign minister warns against use of Strait of Hormuz as ‘weapon’

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed on Tuesday that it is important for both the regional stability and global economy that the Strait of Hormuz is not used as a weapon.
"The problem we are facing in the Gulf must in no way cause the issue of Gaza to be forgotten," Fidan said at a joint press conference with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.
Fidan also underlined that Israeli expansionism remains a major threat to "the stability and security" in the region.