Kuwait says it arrested 4 people affiliated with Iran’s IRGC

Kuwait's Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that four people affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were arrested while attempting to enter the country by sea.

"During interrogation, the infiltrators admitted that they belong to Iran's IRGC," the state news agency KUNA said, citing the ministry.

The ministry said the infiltrators admitted that they had been tasked with infiltrating Bubiyan Island using a rented fishing boat intended for carrying out "hostile acts against Kuwait."

It said a security member was injured in clashes with the infiltrators.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry condemned the incident and held Iran the "full responsibility" for these actions.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

On Sunday, Iran sent Pakistan its response to a US proposal for ending the war, but Trump dismissed it as "totally unacceptable."