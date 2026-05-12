Israeli airstrike kills at least 6, injures 7 others in southern Lebanon

An overnight Israeli airstrike targeting an inhabited house in Lebanon's southern town of Kfar Dounine has killed at least six people and injured seven others, Lebanon's state-run media reported on Tuesday.

Those wounded were taken to hospitals in Tyre, the National News Agency said.

The Israeli artillery shells also targeted the outskirts of the towns of Mansouri and Majdal Zoun at dawn.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed over 2,840 people, injured over 8,690 others, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to Lebanese officials.

The Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and fire exchanges with the Lebanese group Hezbollah despite a ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and extended until May 17.