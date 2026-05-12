Tajik president, Chinese premier discuss cooperation in digitalization, AI, green economy, energy

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday to discuss cooperation in digitalization, artificial intelligence, the green economy, and energy, according to a statement by the presidential press service.

During the meeting in the Chinese capital Beijing, the sides discussed increasing Tajik agricultural and agro-industrial exports to the Chinese market, as well as plans to establish a joint scientific and technical agropark in Tajikistan, the statement said.

They also exchanged views on the continued implementation of major projects in Tajikistan's energy, road construction, industrial, and agricultural sectors, it added.

The two sides noted that bilateral trade in 2025 increased nearly 46% compared with 2024. Chinese investment in Tajikistan's economy from 2007 to 2024 reached nearly $6 billion, most of it in direct investment.

They also highlighted the operation of more than 700 companies with Chinese capital as evidence of the strong trust between the two countries' business communities.

Rahmon said China remains a "friendly country, a good neighbor, and a reliable strategic partner" for Tajikistan.





