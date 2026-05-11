Iran says Trump’s rejection of its response to US peace plan ‘doesn’t matter at all’

US President Donald Trump's rejection of Iran's response to an American peace plan designed to end the war "doesn't matter at all," Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported early Monday, citing an informed source.

"No one in Iran writes proposals to please Trump," the source said, stressing that Iran's negotiating team drafts plans solely based on "the rights of the Iranian people," according to Tasnim.

The source added that if Trump was dissatisfied with the Iranian proposal, "then it is naturally better."

The source also accused Trump of rejecting reality, saying this was why he "keeps losing to Iran."

Trump said Sunday on his Truth Social platform that he had read the response from Iran's "so-called representatives" and described it as "totally unacceptable."





