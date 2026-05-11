Hezbollah says it launched 24 attacks against Israeli army in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah said early Monday that it carried out 24 attacks targeting Israeli army positions, troops and military vehicles in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

The group said the attacks targeted Israeli troop gatherings, Merkava tanks, D9 bulldozers, military equipment and newly established command centers in several border areas including Khiam, Deir Seryan, Tayr Harfa, Bayyada, Rashaf and Naqoura.

It said the operations involved explosive drones, rocket barrages, artillery shelling and guided missiles, claiming "confirmed hits" in several attacks.

The group said the attacks were carried out in response to Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement and attacks on civilians and villages in southern Lebanon.

Air raid sirens sounded late Sunday in several areas of Israel's Upper Galilee for the second time within hours following reports of drone infiltration from Lebanon, according to Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

The Israeli army said the air force intercepted a "suspicious aerial target" launched from Lebanon after sirens were activated in northern areas, claiming the incident constituted "another violation" of the ceasefire understandings by Hezbollah.

Despite a ceasefire in place since April 17, which was later extended to mid-May, the Israeli army continues to conduct daily strikes in Lebanon and exchange fire with Hezbollah.

Israel's attacks on Lebanon since March 2, soon after the Iran war began in late February, have killed 2,846 people, injured 8,693 and displaced over 1 million.

It also maintains a so-called "buffer zone" on Lebanese territory.

The US is set to host peace talks between the two countries on May 14-15 in Washington, DC.





