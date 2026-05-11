3 killed, 6 injured in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon amid ceasefire

Three people were killed and six others injured on Monday in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon despite an ongoing ceasefire, Lebanese media reported.

The state news agency NNA said two people were killed and five others injured in an airstrike in the town of Ebba in Nabatieh.

In a separate incident, a drone strike on a car in the town of Haris in the Bint Jbeil district killed one person and injured his brother, the agency said.

Israeli warplanes also targeted the home of a former municipal chief in Sajd, while another strike was reported in Kfar Rumman. No casualty information was immediately available from those locations.

The Israeli army continues to conduct daily strikes in Lebanon and exchange fire with Hezbollah despite a ceasefire in place since April 17, which was later extended to mid-May.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 2,846 people, injured 8,693 and displaced more than 1 million, according to the latest official figures.

The escalation comes as the United States prepares to host peace talks between the two countries in Washington on May 14-15.



