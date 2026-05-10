Israeli artillery shelling hits near power station in southern Lebanon amid ceasefire violations

Israeli artillery targeted the vicinity of a power station supplying towns in southern Lebanon on Sunday as bombardment intensified across the Nabatieh region amid ceasefire violations, Lebanese media reported.

Israeli shelling struck for the first time the Kfar Remman roundabout and the area surrounding the electricity station that supplies Nabatieh-area towns, with at least four shells landing near the facility, the state news agency NNA said.

Bombardment also hit the Kfarjouz area, with several shells reported near the headquarters of the Women's Progress Association, an NGO, and the Qasr al-Rihan Road, the outlet said.

Artillery fire additionally targeted the towns of Habboush, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Meifadoun, and the surroundings of an orphanage in Choukine. Israeli airstrikes were also reported in the towns of Zawtar al-Gharbiya and Kfarsir.

According to NNA, a strike on the Saray neighborhood in the city of Nabatieh destroyed a house and caused extensive damage in the area.