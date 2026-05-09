Israeli army shells southern Lebanon, destroys homes in new strikes

The Israeli army launched artillery shelling and demolished homes in several towns of southern Lebanon on Saturday, coinciding with clashes between its forces and members of the Lebanese group Hezbollah in the town of Al-Bayada.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that the Israeli artillery shelling targeted the towns of Braashit, Safad al-Battikh, and Touline, extending to Ghazieh and Froun in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army fired artillery shells shortly after midnight toward the towns of Majdal Zoun, Mansouri, and Beit al-Sayyad, before renewing its shelling alongside machine-gun fire targeting Al-Bayada, which witnessed clashes between advancing Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters, the NNA added.

The Israeli army also fired illumination flares over villages in the western and central sectors.

In Bint Jbeil, the Israeli army demolished homes in the Al-Jabana neighborhood, while it also fired artillery shells at the outskirts of the town of Ghazieh at dawn.

Despite a ceasefire announced on April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 2,759 people, wounded 8,512, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the latest official figures.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, including some it has held for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war, and has advanced about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) inside the southern border during the current conflict.