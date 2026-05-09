Mexico reaffirms protection of nationals aboard Gaza-bound aid flotilla

Mexico's Foreign Ministry said Friday it is reinforcing efforts to protect the rights and safety of its nationals participating in the humanitarian flotilla carrying aid to Gaza internationally, following instructions from President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The ministry said the nationals are part of the Global Sumud Flotilla and that it has maintained direct contact with their families while coordinating with Mexican embassies and consulates in the region to monitor their situation and provide consular support.

Mexico reiterated its demand that Israel guarantee the physical and mental integrity of its nationals, ensure access to consular assistance when required, and comply fully with international law, including international human rights and humanitarian law.

The ministry also said that one Mexican national who had been aboard a vessel intercepted at sea returned to Mexico City on May 2 following diplomatic interventions, while the remaining six participants are in contact with Mexican authorities and are reported to be in good condition.

It added that it has held multiple meetings with families to provide updates on consular efforts and address their concerns, reaffirming Mexico's commitment to protecting its citizens abroad and promoting the peaceful resolution of disputes.

The Global Sumud Flotilla's Spring 2026 mission, which aimed to break Israel's blockade of the Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid, was intercepted by Israeli forces late April 29 off the coast of Crete.

Israeli forces intervened in international waters, attacking boats carrying activists 600 nautical miles from Gaza and just a few miles from Greek territorial waters.

A total of 177 activists were detained and reportedly subjected to ill-treatment.

Reports said Brazilian national Thiago Avila and Spanish-Swedish national Saif Abu Keshek, who have not been released since being forcibly taken to Israel, have been subjected to severe physical abuse and death threats during interrogation.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving the territory's 2.4 million people on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli army launched a brutal two-year offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, injuring over 172,000, and causing massive destruction across the besieged territory.