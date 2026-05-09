ERDOĞAN: EUROPEAN ARCHITECTURE WHICH DOESNT INCLUDE TÜRKIYE WOULD BE INCOMPLETE

In his message on May 9th Europe Day, President Erdoğan stated that Europe Day, the date on which the Schuman Declaration laying the foundations of European integration was announced, is a concrete indicator of the goal to build a common future based on peace, cooperation, and mutual respect.



Erdoğan noted that the rules on which the European Union is based are currently being simultaneously tested by multi-dimensional crises, and said the following:

May 9th Europe Day, the day the Schuman Declaration which laid the foundations of European integration was announced, is not only one of the symbols of the European Union but also a concrete indicator of the goal to build a common future based on peace, cooperation, and mutual respect on our continent.

The rules on which the European Union, whose foundations were laid 76 years ago, are based are simultaneously being tested by multi-dimensional crises. Wars, political crises, and economic difficulties, whose effects are felt globally, have made it essential for the European Union to pursue more inclusive and unifying policies.



Türkiye , as a candidate country for the European Union, continues to be an essential and indispensable element of this process.

It is clear that at this point, a European architecture where Türkiye does not take its rightful place will remain incomplete and will experience weakness in its capacity to manage crises. As we have stated before, the European Union's need for Türkiye is greater than Türkiye 's need for the Union, and this need will increase further in the future.