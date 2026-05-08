Lebanon committed to full ceasefire before talks with Israel: President

Lebanese president stressed Friday that his country remains committed to a comprehensive and complete ceasefire and a halt to all military operations as a basis for launching negotiations with Israel.

Joseph Aoun made the remarks during a meeting with European Union Commissioner for Equality and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib at the Baabda Presidential Palace, the Lebanese presidency said in a statement.

Aoun told the European official that the EU's support for Lebanon should help press Israel to abide by the ceasefire, the statement said.

"Pressure must be applied on Israel to prevent it from blowing up and bulldozing homes in the villages it occupies in the south, as well as targeting medics, journalists and Civil Defense workers," Aoun said, according to the presidency.

Aoun reaffirmed that Lebanon "is committed to the ceasefire and halt to all military operations" to begin negotiations aimed at ending the volatile situation in the south, paving the way for the redeployment of the Lebanese army up to the international border, the release of Lebanese detainees and the return of displaced people to their towns and villages.

Despite a ceasefire announced on April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages, echoing its years-long devastation of Gaza.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 2,727 people, wounded 8,438 and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the latest official figures.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, including some it has held for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war, and has advanced about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) inside the southern border during the current conflict.