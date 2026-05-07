Israeli forces launch fresh incursion into countryside of Syria’s Daraa province

Israeli forces carried out an incursion late Wednesday in the Yarmouk Basin region in the western countryside of Daraa province in southern Syria, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

The agency said eight Israeli military vehicles advanced toward a bridge in Wadi al-Raqad before deploying across the area.

The incursion came less than a week after Israeli forces entered the town of Jamlah in the same area before later withdrawing, according to the report.

Israeli operations in southern Syria have intensified in recent months, with near-daily reports of raids, home searches, checkpoint installations and arrests of civilians, including children and shepherds.

Following the ouster of Bashar Al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void and moved into the Syrian buffer zone.

Despite the new Syrian administration not issuing threats against Israel, Israeli forces have continued airstrikes in Syria, which have killed civilians and destroyed military sites, vehicles and ammunition.